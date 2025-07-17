US export controls impact American firms: Report

About 40% of these companies have lost sales and seen customer trust take a hit thanks to the export restrictions. It's not just tech or semiconductors—other industries are feeling it too, as Chinese firms get more competitive and supply chains shift.

Being in China key to compete globally: USCBC President

USCBC President Sean Stein put it simply: being in China is key if American businesses want to compete globally.

Nearly one-third have already lost market share over the past three years, and most expect things to get even tougher soon.

The message is clear—trade tensions and new rules are making business harder for US firms trying to keep up in China.