GM and Redwood collaborate on energy storage batteries
GM and Redwood Materials are teaming up to turn used electric vehicle (EV) batteries into big energy storage systems.
With AI data centers and EV factories needing more power, their plan is to recycle battery packs instead of letting them go to waste.
Redwood's new project aims to power an AI center in California using these "second-life" batteries.
How the partnership works
GM supplies recycled battery packs from its Ohio and Tennessee plants, while Redwood brings its recycling know-how.
By utilizing recycled battery materials, they can roll out energy storage faster and cheaper—helping both the grid and the planet.
Why this matters
Redwood, started by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel, stands out by focusing on reusing old batteries at scale—not just inventing new ones.
This approach makes the battery supply chain more sustainable, which is key as we shift toward cleaner energy everywhere.