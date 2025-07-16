GM and Redwood collaborate on energy storage batteries Business Jul 16, 2025

GM and Redwood Materials are teaming up to turn used electric vehicle (EV) batteries into big energy storage systems.

With AI data centers and EV factories needing more power, their plan is to recycle battery packs instead of letting them go to waste.

Redwood's new project aims to power an AI center in California using these "second-life" batteries.