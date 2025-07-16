ED aids in Rose Valley scheme victim compensation

About ₹6,600 crore still missing

So far, over 72,000 victims have received compensation totaling ₹55.45 crore.

The ED has tracked nearly 3,000 bank accounts and seized assets worth thousands of crores to help repay investors.

SEBI is also auctioning off Rose Valley's properties to recover more funds.

While authorities have made progress, about ₹6,600 crore is still missing—so payouts and investigations are ongoing as officials work to bring some relief to those affected.