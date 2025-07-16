Next Article
ED aids in Rose Valley scheme victim compensation
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just handed out ₹10.5 crore to 11,883 more people who lost money in the massive Rose Valley Ponzi scheme—a scam that tricked hundreds of thousands across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura with fake investment promises.
About ₹6,600 crore still missing
So far, over 72,000 victims have received compensation totaling ₹55.45 crore.
The ED has tracked nearly 3,000 bank accounts and seized assets worth thousands of crores to help repay investors.
SEBI is also auctioning off Rose Valley's properties to recover more funds.
While authorities have made progress, about ₹6,600 crore is still missing—so payouts and investigations are ongoing as officials work to bring some relief to those affected.