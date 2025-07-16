Trump's meme coin sale to boost fortune by $100 million
On July 17, 90 million $TRUMP tokens (worth nearly $930 million) will hit the market, bumping total supply up by 45%.
These new tokens are controlled by Trump-affiliated companies and could shake things up for both the coin and its namesake.
Trump's net worth could get a boost
Unlocking these tokens could add almost $93 million to Donald Trump's net worth, pushing it closer to $6.4 billion.
This is notable since these coins weren't counted in his earlier wealth estimates.
Will the token's hype sustain?
A sudden supply spike like this usually puts downward pressure on price—especially since $TRUMP's value mostly comes from hype and Trump's own influence.
The token recently saw big swings after Tron founder Justin Sun invested $100 million, aiming to bring $TRUMP onto the Tron blockchain.
Trump's family has already made billions from crypto
Since Trump won the election in November, Trump family crypto moves have added about $620 million to their fortune.
His sons are also working on a massive $4.5 billion crypto mining deal, showing just how invested they are in digital assets during Trump's second term.