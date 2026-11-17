US export curbs hit Apple, NVIDIA amid Jensen Huang affair
Big names like NVIDIA and Apple are hitting roadblocks in China after the US tightened export rules on November 16, 2026.
These new restrictions are meant to keep advanced American tech out of Chinese hands, but they're making life tough for US companies.
Things got even more tense when former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang faced reports he'd had an affair with a woman US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy.
Apple still relies on Chinese factories
Apple still relies heavily on Chinese factories, so moving away isn't easy.
US companies now have to juggle pressure from both Washington and Beijing just to keep their businesses running smoothly.
Even with President Trump meeting China's Xi Jinping soon, no one's expecting a quick fix as tech scrutiny only grows.