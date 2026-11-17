US factories rise 0.3% in October as industrial output slips
US factories kept the momentum going in October 2026, with output rising 0.3%, a bit more than experts predicted.
This marks two straight months of growth for manufacturing, even though total industrial production (which also counts mining and utilities) actually slipped because utility output fell.
US investment and demand fuel manufacturing
The growth is thanks to strong business investment and steady consumer demand, especially as AI tech keeps advancing.
Car and auto parts production jumped a huge 4.4%, while manufacturers are dealing with higher costs and ongoing global supply issues, even as factory capacity use ticked up to 76%.