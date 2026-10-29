US Fed holds rates amid 3.7% inflation, December hike possible

The Fed is still serious about fighting inflation: a recent unanimous rate hike showed that commitment, despite earlier debates among officials.

Energy prices are up because of conflict with Iran, making everyday costs tougher.

Meanwhile, sectors like AI are booming, but high mortgage rates are slowing down the housing market, and wage growth isn't keeping up for many people.

The Fed's steady-hand approach suggests they see the economy as resilient for now, but everyone's watching closely for what comes next.