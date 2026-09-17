US Federal Reserve raises rates again, pressuring crypto markets
Business
The US Federal Reserve just raised interest rates again, which usually makes borrowing more expensive and can put some pressure on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in the short term.
With higher rates, the US dollar often gets stronger and traditional investments start to look more attractive, so some investors might cool off on cryptocurrency for now.
Bitcoin, Ethereum hold despite ETF outflows
Even though there have been major outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds lately, both coins have held their ground price-wise.
This shows how resilient the crypto market can be, thanks to global liquidity and how traders are positioned.
For Indian investors especially, what happens next will depend a lot on shifts in global money flows and how strong the US dollar stays.