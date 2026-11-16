US flight grounding Nov 13 could cost airlines $1 billion
A massive US flight grounding that started on November 13 has thrown airline schedules into chaos, with nearly 19,400 flights, about 18% of all planned trips, canceled or did not operate.
The fallout could top $1 billion in losses for airlines.
American Airlines took the hardest hit, facing up to $354 million in potential losses after canceling 5,888 flights.
Delta and United are also looking at big financial setbacks.
JetBlue had about 1-third flights canceled
This disruption comes at a tough time, as airlines are already struggling with rising fuel costs.
JetBlue had about one-third of its flights canceled or did not operate and might see its earnings per share drop by up to 18 cents, a real blow for a company that was already feeling the pressure.
Some airlines may try to offset these losses through insurance or by adjusting their reported results.
Still, despite all the turbulence, most major airline stocks actually rose in early Monday trading, suggesting investors aren't panicking just yet.