A massive US flight grounding that started on November 13 has thrown airline schedules into chaos, with nearly 19,400 flights, about 18% of all planned trips, canceled or did not operate.

The fallout could top $1 billion in losses for airlines.

American Airlines took the hardest hit, facing up to $354 million in potential losses after canceling 5,888 flights.

Delta and United are also looking at big financial setbacks.