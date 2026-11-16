US stock futures were a bit all over the place this morning, with everyone watching two big events: NVIDIA's third-quarter earnings report and the much-anticipated IPO of AI company Anthropic.

While the Dow Jones futures rose by 21 points, or nearly 0.1%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 slipped slightly.

NVIDIA shares also dipped ahead of its results, which are due after the US stock market closes on Tuesday.