US futures mixed as NVIDIA earnings and Anthropic IPO loom
US stock futures were a bit all over the place this morning, with everyone watching two big events: NVIDIA's third-quarter earnings report and the much-anticipated IPO of AI company Anthropic.
While the Dow Jones futures rose by 21 points, or nearly 0.1%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 slipped slightly.
NVIDIA shares also dipped ahead of its results, which are due after the US stock market closes on Tuesday.
Anthropic seeks $70-$78 IPO
Anthropic's planned IPO, aiming for a share price between $70 and $78, potentially valuing it close to $1.4 trillion, which is huge for an AI company.
Over at NVIDIA, things have been shaky since former CEO Jensen Huang faced allegations last week, leading to a sharp 13% drop in the company's stock, its biggest fall since April 2025.
Colette Kress, who is serving as interim CEO, is focused on winning back investor trust, while strong demand for AI tech could still drive solid growth in its upcoming earnings report.