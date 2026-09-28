US futures tumble as oil tops $108 amid Iran tensions
Business
Wall Street futures dropped up to 1% on Monday, hinting at a rocky start for US stocks.
The main reason? Oil prices shot past $108 per barrel as tensions with Iran grew, especially over the Strait of Hormuz.
Mixed signals from President Donald Trump aren't helping, making markets even more jittery.
Asian markets mostly fall Sensex tumbles
Rising oil and global uncertainty hit Asian markets overall: Japan's Nikkei ended lower, South Korea's KOSPI ended lower, and Shanghai's SSE Composite ended lower.
Hong Kong was the rare bright spot, settling higher.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields climbed as traders braced for interest rate hikes, and India's Sensex tumbled 1,124.02 points to a six-month low.