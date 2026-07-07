US might co-produce missiles with European allies

Policy shift

Trump urges European allies to increase defense spending

US President Donald Trump has often criticized European allies for their dependence on the US for security. He has urged them to increase their defense spending and purchase more American equipment. In mid-June, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to address constraints in weapons supply and development for munitions production and supply chains. This move came amid concerns over US weapons manufacturers' ability to meet demand, given that both the Iran war and Ukraine conflict have depleted US arms stocks.