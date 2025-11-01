US government shutdown enters day 31: Economic impact

Consumer confidence drops to lowest since April

This standoff isn't just a headline—it's hitting regular people and businesses hard.

Small businesses are waiting on $12 billion in delayed contracts, while crucial services like healthcare subsidies and early education programs are disrupted.

Consumer confidence has dropped to its lowest since April, which could mean fewer jobs and tougher times ahead for anyone entering the workforce or looking for stability.

If leaders can't break the deadlock soon, the ripple effects could stick around long after the shutdown ends—impacting jobs, investments, and trust in how things work.