US government shutdown enters day 31: Economic impact
The US government shutdown has now stretched to 31 days, making it the second-longest ever.
More than 670,000 federal workers are stuck at home without pay, and federal workers are losing about $400 million in wages every day.
The Congressional Budget Office warns that if this drags on, permanent economic losses could hit at least $7 billion—and possibly double if things don't get sorted soon.
Consumer confidence drops to lowest since April
This standoff isn't just a headline—it's hitting regular people and businesses hard.
Small businesses are waiting on $12 billion in delayed contracts, while crucial services like healthcare subsidies and early education programs are disrupted.
Consumer confidence has dropped to its lowest since April, which could mean fewer jobs and tougher times ahead for anyone entering the workforce or looking for stability.
If leaders can't break the deadlock soon, the ripple effects could stick around long after the shutdown ends—impacting jobs, investments, and trust in how things work.