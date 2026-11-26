US hiring picks up as job postings index rises 5.1%
The US job market is finally picking up, with 64% of metro areas seeing more hiring, way up from just 3% in mid-2024.
The latest Job Postings Index hit its highest point since April 2025, showing a solid 5.1% jump over last year.
Software development jobs lag, entry-level scarce
But not everyone's feeling the boost.
Software development jobs are still below pre-pandemic levels, and only 4.5% of postings are entry-level.
That's made it harder for new grads, with half the class of 2025 working jobs that don't even need their degree, even as senior roles see big growth.