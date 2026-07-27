US hiring rebounds as jobless claims hit lowest since 1969
Big news: US companies are picking up their hiring after months of layoffs fueled by worries about artificial intelligence.
Jobless claims have dropped to their lowest point since 1969, and executives now say they need real people to work alongside technology, not just rely on AI.
Alphabet, ServiceNow and CSX expand teams
Alphabet, ServiceNow, and CSX are all expanding teams to support growth.
Alphabet's chief financial officer Anat Ashkenazi shared that the company is focusing on roles in AI and cloud computing.
ServiceNow is building out its sales squad for cybersecurity, while Booz Allen Hamilton is speeding up hiring after its COO said the company is behind and needs to accelerate hiring.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has shifted its US headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, impacting 739 jobs, showing how companies are balancing human talent with technology innovation.