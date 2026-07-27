US hiring rebounds as jobless claims hit lowest since 1969

Alphabet, ServiceNow, and CSX are all expanding teams to support growth.

Alphabet's chief financial officer Anat Ashkenazi shared that the company is focusing on roles in AI and cloud computing.

ServiceNow is building out its sales squad for cybersecurity, while Booz Allen Hamilton is speeding up hiring after its COO said the company is behind and needs to accelerate hiring.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has shifted its US headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, impacting 739 jobs, showing how companies are balancing human talent with technology innovation.