US imposes 50% tariffs on Indian imports over Russian oil

India says tariffs are 'unjustified'

India's calling the tariffs "unjustified," pointing out that countries like China aren't getting hit with similar penalties.

These new duties affect over half of India's $87 billion exports to the US and put pressure on industries that rely on lots of workers, like textiles and jewelry.

This could potentially lead to job losses and more tension between two major global partners.

Despite this, India says it's still open to talking things out with the US.