US-India trade talks postponed amid tariff tensions

Targeting $500 billion in annual trade by 2030

Both countries have been working toward a big goal: nearly tripling their annual trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. But the delay and fresh tariffs are making that target harder to reach.

Key sticking points—like US demands for more access to India's agriculture and dairy markets, and India wanting to protect its small farmers—remain unresolved.

Still, despite all this drama, India's exports to the US actually grew by 21.64% between April and July 2025, showing just how important this partnership is for both sides.