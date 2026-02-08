US-India trade talks progress; interim deal slashes tariffs

More than just trade

This deal gives Indian exports—like clothes, gems, and pharma—a real boost over ASEAN countries.

In return, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods plus things like tree nuts and wine spirits.

India also intends to purchase more US energy, aircraft, and GPUs over five years (worth $500 billion), which could mean more jobs at home.

Plus, the pact includes defense ties and supply chain upgrades—so it's about way more than just trade.