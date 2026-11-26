US inflation boosts Fed hike bets, gold below $3,500
Gold fell below $3,500 on Wednesday for the first time since September 2025, and spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,573.39 an ounce on Thursday after some strong US inflation numbers.
Investors are expecting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates soon, which makes gold (a noninterest-paying asset) less appealing right now.
Chance of January Fed hike 60%
The US economy is growing faster than expected, and inflation keeps climbing. Because of this, there's now a 60% chance the Fed will raise rates again in January.
Meanwhile, silver and platinum actually saw small gains, but gold has slipped to $3,573.39 an ounce as higher rates shift investor attention elsewhere.