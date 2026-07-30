US inflation falls to 3.7% in June amid cheaper oil

US inflation cooled off in June, with prices rising 3.7% compared to last year, down from May's 4.1%.

The 0.1% month-over-month decline in the PCE Price Index was the weakest monthly reading since April 2020.

The drop was mostly thanks to cheaper oil during a brief U.S.-Iran cease-fire, but now oil prices are climbing again, with Brent crude topping $90 a barrel and average gas prices in the US hitting over $4 per gallon.