US intelligence says China not behind Jensen Huang affair
US intelligence says there is no proof that China set up an affair between NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.
The investigation started over worries about possible spying on NVIDIA, but officials didn't find any real signs of secret info being shared, even though Alice had some contact with China's security agency.
Alice Huang probed for Megaspeed links
While espionage claims were dismissed, Alice is still being looked at for her links to Megaspeed International, a company suspected of illegally sending NVIDIA chips to China.
Investigators are also checking if her husband, Kang Wei, an asset of China's intelligence service, with more substantial ties to the agency, played a part.
NVIDIA's board is now reviewing Jensen Huang's role too, and his upcoming congressional testimony should clear things up further.