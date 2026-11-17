US inventories up 0.5% in September as sales climb 1.8%
US business inventories went up by 0.5% in September, right after a similar rise in August.
This steady growth is thanks to strong shopper demand and companies investing in AI tech.
Sales also jumped 1.8%, showing the economy's still got some momentum.
Inventories up 5.1% year over year
Compared to last year, inventories are up 5.1%, which has helped boost overall economic growth.
In fact, inventory investments added a solid push to the GDP this past quarter after a long slump.
Retailers (especially those outside of auto sales), wholesalers, and manufacturers all saw their stock levels rise too: signs that businesses are managing supply better while keeping up with what people want.