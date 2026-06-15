India's commercial vehicle stocks up 9% after US-Iran peace deal
What's the story
Shares of commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Force Motors, Eicher Motors and SML Mahindra surged up to 9% today. The surge comes after a sharp fall in oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran. The deal has improved market sentiment by easing concerns over oil supply disruptions.
Market response
Tata Motors leads the charge
The market responded positively to the peace deal, with Tata Motors leading the charge. The company's shares jumped 9% to ₹426. Ashok Leyland's stock also saw a rise of 6% to ₹161 while Eicher Motors gained over 3% to ₹7,542. Force Motors and SML Mahindra also witnessed significant gains of up to 8%.
Price impact
Deal brings down global oil prices
The peace deal between the US and Iran has also affected global oil prices. Brent crude fell 4.5% to $83.47 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate dropped 5% to $80.70 per barrel today. The fall in oil prices is a positive development for commercial vehicle manufacturers as it reduces operating costs for fleet owners and transport operators, improving the economics of truck/bus usage.
Economic implications
Positive impact on economic activity and logistics demand
Lower crude oil prices can encourage higher freight movement, boost fleet utilization, and support demand for new vehicle purchases. This could have a positive impact on overall economic activity and logistics demand.