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Home / News / Business News / India's commercial vehicle stocks up 9% after US-Iran peace deal
India's commercial vehicle stocks up 9% after US-Iran peace deal
The surge comes after a sharp fall in oil prices

India's commercial vehicle stocks up 9% after US-Iran peace deal

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 15, 2026
01:13 pm
What's the story

Shares of commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Force Motors, Eicher Motors and SML Mahindra surged up to 9% today. The surge comes after a sharp fall in oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran. The deal has improved market sentiment by easing concerns over oil supply disruptions.

Market response

Tata Motors leads the charge

The market responded positively to the peace deal, with Tata Motors leading the charge. The company's shares jumped 9% to ₹426. Ashok Leyland's stock also saw a rise of 6% to ₹161 while Eicher Motors gained over 3% to ₹7,542. Force Motors and SML Mahindra also witnessed significant gains of up to 8%.

Price impact

Deal brings down global oil prices

The peace deal between the US and Iran has also affected global oil prices. Brent crude fell 4.5% to $83.47 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate dropped 5% to $80.70 per barrel today. The fall in oil prices is a positive development for commercial vehicle manufacturers as it reduces operating costs for fleet owners and transport operators, improving the economics of truck/bus usage.

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Economic implications

Positive impact on economic activity and logistics demand

Lower crude oil prices can encourage higher freight movement, boost fleet utilization, and support demand for new vehicle purchases. This could have a positive impact on overall economic activity and logistics demand.

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