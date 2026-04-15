U.S.-Iran talks calm AI fears boost Indian IT stocks 5%
Business
Indian IT stocks shot up by as much as 5% on Wednesday, thanks to fresh hopes around U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks.
This positive news helped calm earlier worries about AI disrupting IT jobs and services.
Big names like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro bounced back strongly after recent losses linked to inflation and tech fears.
Nifty IT index rises over 2%
The Nifty IT index rose over 2%, making it one of the day's top performers.
Wall Street gains and comments from Goldman Sachs CEO, who said AI is more about boosting efficiency than cutting jobs, helped boost investor confidence.
With tech progress and better global vibes, Indian IT stocks are having a moment.