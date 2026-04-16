U.S.-Iran talks easing Strait of Hormuz worries lift Indian bonds
Business
Indian government bonds are expected to open higher today, with steady oil prices and possible progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks giving markets a boost.
There's talk that Iran might let ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is easing worries.
The White House sounds hopeful but says more pressure could come if Iran doesn't cooperate.
Bond yields soften, ₹32,000 cr sale
Bond yields are likely to dip a bit (traders see the 2035 bond moving between 6.83% and 6.89% after closing at 6.87% yesterday), but a big government bond sale on Friday (worth ₹32,000 crore) might keep them from falling too much.