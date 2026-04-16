U.S.-Iran talks easing Strait of Hormuz worries lift Indian bonds Business Apr 16, 2026

Indian government bonds are expected to open higher today, with steady oil prices and possible progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks giving markets a boost.

There's talk that Iran might let ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is easing worries.

The White House sounds hopeful but says more pressure could come if Iran doesn't cooperate.