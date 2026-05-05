U.S.-Iran tensions push oil, India 10-year yield 7.04% rupee slips

Brent near $114, RBI auctions ₹34,000cr

Iran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and a fire at a U.A.E. oil port have pushed Brent crude close to $114 per barrel, a 60% jump since late February after US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

To help manage things, the RBI is rolling out a new ₹34,000 crore bond auction on May 8.

As Kunal Sodhani from Shinhan Bank puts it, every $10 bump in oil adds to inflation and makes imports pricier by $15 billion for India.