US job cuts reach record high since 2020

TL;DR

How DOGE and AI are affecting jobs

AI is shaking up workplaces everywhere—Microsoft now uses AI for up to a third of its coding after investing $80 billion last year.

At the same time, DOGE's cost-cutting has slashed nearly 287,000 federal jobs, hitting agencies like Health and Human Services.

Add in an economic slowdown and trade tensions, and even more sectors—from tech to retail—are feeling the pinch.