US job openings fall while hiring rises in March
Business
March was a bit of a rollercoaster for the US job market.
Job openings dipped slightly, down by 56,000 to 6.87 million, but hiring actually jumped, with 655,000 more people getting jobs compared to February.
So while there were fewer open positions, more people landed work.
US layoffs rise amid price pressures
Even with the hiring boost, layoffs also rose by 153,000 to nearly 1.87 million.
Economists are keeping an eye on global issues like the ongoing tensions among the US Israel, and Iran, which have pushed up prices for things like oil and aluminum.
With inflation remaining a concern, the Federal Reserve faces some tough decisions ahead.