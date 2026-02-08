US job openings hit lowest level in 5 years
Business
Job openings across the US dropped to their lowest level in five years last December, landing at 6.5 million.
Even with fewer vacancies out there, companies actually hired 172,000 more people during the month—a bit of a mixed signal for anyone watching the job market.
Major companies like Amazon and The Washington Post laid off
For every unemployed person in December 2025, there are less than one job opening—down from pre-pandemic times when options were better.
On top of that, major companies like Amazon and The Washington Post kicked off 2026 with big layoffs, adding to worries about where the economy is headed next.