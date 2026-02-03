US job report on hold due to government shutdown
The January 2026 jobs report, which tracks how many new jobs were added in the US, is now on hold because of a partial government shutdown.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics had finished collecting the data, but said the release will be rescheduled upon the resumption of government funding.
Funding lapsed around the end of January after Congress failed to pass the remaining appropriations bills (six of the 12).
Shutdown effects
This delay isn't just a paperwork issue—it withholds a regularly scheduled economic data point since job growth has already been slowing down (2025 saw the weakest numbers since 2020).
On top of that, the shutdown means furloughs for some federal workers, delays in things like flood insurance and immigration and employment systems (E-Verify, LCAs and PERM) and payroll for some workers, and possible travel headaches.
Lawmakers are hoping to resolve things soon, but if last year's 43-day shutdown is any clue, it could drag on longer than anyone wants.