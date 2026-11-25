US jobless claims fall 13,000 to 189,000 below forecasts
Good news for job seekers: fewer people are filing for unemployment in the US.
Last week, jobless claims dropped by 13,000 to 189,000, lower than what experts predicted.
This suggests that layoffs are still rare, even with some economic uncertainty.
US continuing claims fall to 1.697 million
The four-week average of claims also dipped slightly, showing the trend isn't just a fluke.
The insured unemployment rate is now at 1.1%, and continuing claims fell by 95,000 to 1.697 million.
All this points to a pretty resilient job market where employers seem to be holding onto their workers.