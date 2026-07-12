US judge orders Gautam Adani sworn statement by July 15 Business Jul 12, 2026

Gautam Adani, one of India's biggest business names, has been told by a US judge to submit a sworn statement by July 15.

The court wants him to explain if there was any kind of deal behind the US Department of Justice dropping bribery and fraud charges against him.

These charges, filed in 2024, claimed he bribed officials for solar contracts and misled investors about his company's anti-corruption efforts.