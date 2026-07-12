US judge orders Gautam Adani sworn statement by July 15
Gautam Adani, one of India's biggest business names, has been told by a US judge to submit a sworn statement by July 15.
The court wants him to explain if there was any kind of deal behind the US Department of Justice dropping bribery and fraud charges against him.
These charges, filed in 2024, claimed he bribed officials for solar contracts and misled investors about his company's anti-corruption efforts.
Judge probes possible secret DOJ-Adani agreements
The judge is now investigating whether any secret agreements between Adani and the US government influenced the Justice Department's decision.
Principal associate deputy attorney general Trent McCotter admitted meeting Adani's lawyers, who stressed how the charges affected US investments, but insisted those talks didn't sway his call.
Still, the judge spotted some inconsistencies and called for more transparency before closing the case.