US judge permits BBC subpoenas in Trump's $10 billion lawsuit
Business
A US judge just gave the BBC permission to subpoena several of Donald Trump's closest allies as part of its defense against his $10 billion defamation lawsuit.
The case centers on a BBC documentary about the January 6 Capitol riot, which Trump says wrongly made him look like he incited violence using a short, edited clip from his speech.
Subpoenas seek 'Stop the Steal' communications
The subpoenas target Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Michael Flynn, asking for their emails and texts about the "Stop the Steal" rally and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Even though the BBC apologized for editing mistakes in November, Trump insists he was misrepresented.
The legal back-and-forth is still very much alive as both sides dig in.