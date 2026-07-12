US judge questions Justice Department's dismissal of Adani case

Pending approval

Judge yet to approve government's motion

Judge Garaufis has not yet approved the government's motion. He had earlier asked the DOJ to explain its legal basis for abandoning prosecution and postponed consideration of the dismissal application until more material was placed on record. The court also noted a June 24 submission filed on behalf of Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain supported the government's request but did not reveal any agreement involving an investment commitment or other consideration in exchange for dismissal of charges.