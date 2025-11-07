US layoffs hit record high for October
Layoffs in the US just reached their highest October total in over 20 years, with more than 153,000 jobs cut last month—a 175% jump from last year.
Over a million people have lost jobs so far in 2025, as companies tighten budgets and turn to AI to streamline operations.
Tech tops the list
The tech sector leads the pack, shedding over 141,000 jobs this year. Big names like Amazon and Meta are letting people go as they reorganize around AI and automation.
In fact, Meta recently cut around 600 AI-related roles—showing just how fast things are changing.
Tough job market
It's not just tech: warehousing saw layoffs increase nearly fivefold compared to last year, while retail job cuts more than doubled.
With so many people looking for work at once, landing a new gig is getting tougher out there.