US markets fall as Dow loses over 250 points

Oil tops $89, semiconductors slide

After news broke that a reported US Army Apache helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices jumped above $89 per barrel.

President Donald Trump warned Iran would "pay the price," which made investors even more uneasy.

Meanwhile, big names like Micron, AMD, and Broadcom kept sliding, showing weakness in AI-related tech.

Inflation is still sticking around too (the Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% from last year) though core inflation was slightly lower than expected ahead of next week's Fed meeting.