US markets slip after record intraday highs on mixed earnings

PepsiCo up, Abbott down, Fed uncertainty

Company earnings were all over the place: PepsiCo's shares jumped 2% thanks to better-than-expected profits, but Abbott fell more than 4% after lowering its outlook.

Banks mostly beat expectations, which helped calm some nerves, but losses in tech and consumer stocks dragged things down overall.

Meanwhile, talk about changes at the Federal Reserve added another layer of uncertainty for investors trying to make sense of a pretty unpredictable market week.