Next Article
US may impose new tariffs on imported car parts
Business
The US Commerce Department is weighing fresh tariffs on more imported auto parts, saying it's about national security.
This follows up on the 25% tariffs put in place by President Trump in May, which hit over $460 billion worth of vehicles and parts.
Some countries have since seen those tariffs adjusted, but now the government is considering even more requests from industry players.
Tariffs will be based on requests from local industry players
US car part makers and trade groups can now ask for tariffs on specific imports.
The Commerce Department will keep reviewing these requests over the next few weeks, still focusing heavily on national security.