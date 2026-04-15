US may reinstate tariffs after Supreme Court blocks emergency tariffs

Scott Bessent upbeat despite trade probes

The government has started Section 301 investigations into industrial overcapacity and forced labor in other countries, which could lead to more tariffs aimed at tackling unfair trade.

Even with all this tariff talk, Bessent sounds upbeat about the economy. He expects growth above 3% this year and says core inflation is dropping (except for things like food and gas).

He's also questioning the Fed's inflation forecasts, hinting that interest rates might end up lower than people think.