US national debt tops $40 trillion for 1st time ever

The US just crossed a major financial line: national debt has topped $40 trillion for the first time ever.

That's about 124% of America's total economic output, and if you break it down, it works out to roughly $117,000 owed per person or nearly $297,000 per household.

The main reason? Decades of deficits and recent policy-driven borrowing have made the debt pile larger, while rising interest rates have made debt servicing more expensive, outpacing how fast the economy is growing.