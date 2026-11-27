US opposes EU digital tax, says it targets American firms
The US is not on board with the EU's idea to slap a new digital tax on Big Tech and the world's largest digital firms.
Discussed at an EU summit in Brussels, this tax, American officials say, unfairly targets US companies and could end up hurting consumers.
This is not the first time the US has pushed back against Europe's attempts at taxing digital services.
EU divided over digital tax
Not all EU nations agree on the tax either; Ireland is against it and the Netherlands is skeptical.
Still, many EU leaders argue it is only fair for big tech to pay more into the EU budget.
The debate is far from over, but for now, both sides seem pretty determined.