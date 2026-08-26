US PCE inflation 3.7% in July raises Fed rate odds

Markets now see a 44% chance of a Fed rate hike in September, up from 36% before this data dropped.

The Fed hasn't given clear hints yet, but Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said inflation is still "The United States still has an inflation problem."

Most traders expect at least one more rate increase before the end of the year, with the next big decision coming in September.

If rates go up again, borrowing (think loans and credit cards) could get pricier as the Fed tries to keep prices under control and steady out economic growth.