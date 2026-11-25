US plans tariffs to curb structural excess industrial capacity
The US is planning fresh tariffs on India, China, and 12 more countries to tackle what it calls "structural excess industrial capacity."
China gets hit the hardest: a steep 20% extra duty on top of earlier tariffs for allegedly flooding global markets with cheap goods.
It's all part of the administration's push to protect American industries.
Tariff rates expected in Federal Register
Besides India and China, countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam are also in the crosshairs.
Mexico and Norway are off the hook for now.
The specific tariff rates were expected to be published in a notice in the US Federal Register on Wednesday.