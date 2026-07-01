US private sector adds 98,000 jobs in June, misses forecast

US job switchers earned 6.6% more

Job growth was all over the place: education and health services led with 48,000 new roles, while financial activities and tech also saw some gains.

Leisure and hospitality barely budged with just 2,000 new jobs for the sixth month straight.

Manufacturing added a modest 5,000 positions, but mining actually lost 5,000.

Wages stayed steady for those sticking with their current job, but if you switched gigs, pay jumped by an average of 6.6% year-on-year.