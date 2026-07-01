US private sector adds 98,000 jobs in June, misses forecast
The US private sector added 98,000 jobs in June, falling short of the 110,000 jobs experts expected and down from May's 122,000.
This slower hiring comes just before the official jobs report drops, which analysts are watching closely to see how the economy is holding up during uncertain times.
US job switchers earned 6.6% more
Job growth was all over the place: education and health services led with 48,000 new roles, while financial activities and tech also saw some gains.
Leisure and hospitality barely budged with just 2,000 new jobs for the sixth month straight.
Manufacturing added a modest 5,000 positions, but mining actually lost 5,000.
Wages stayed steady for those sticking with their current job, but if you switched gigs, pay jumped by an average of 6.6% year-on-year.