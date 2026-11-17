US probes NVIDIA partner Megaspeed over export violations, espionage concerns
The US has launched a probe into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based partner of NVIDIA, over possible export rule violations.
Things ramped up in mid-2025 when the US asked NVIDIA for records about its sales to Megaspeed, leading NVIDIA to place it on its "no sell" list.
The case is also drawing attention because of alleged ties between former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and ex-Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, raising concerns about potential Chinese espionage links.
Alice Huang cannot return to Singapore
US and Singapore authorities are working together on the investigation.
Alice Huang stepped down from her role at Megaspeed on August 30, 2025 after police found insufficient evidence of offenses relating to suspected false declarations over server purchases.
She was not charged but was warned for misleading information and cannot return to Singapore.
The probe also involves six others as officials look into whether Megaspeed was involved in potential sensitive semiconductor diversion.