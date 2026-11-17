The US has launched a probe into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based partner of NVIDIA, over possible export rule violations.

Things ramped up in mid-2025 when the US asked NVIDIA for records about its sales to Megaspeed, leading NVIDIA to place it on its "no sell" list.

The case is also drawing attention because of alleged ties between former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and ex-Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, raising concerns about potential Chinese espionage links.