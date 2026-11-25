Trump proposes tariffs on 14 countries including India, China
What's the story
The United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office has proposed new tariffs on 14 trading partners, including India and China. The move comes after an eight-month Section 301 investigation into unfair trade practices. The USTR has accused these nations of creating and sustaining structural excess capacity in manufacturing sectors through unreasonable acts and policies that burden US commerce.
Tariff details
Proposed tariffs on goods from several nations
The proposed tariffs are aimed at goods from China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
However, Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposal for now.
The USTR defines structural excess capacity as promoting production divorced from demand realities through industrial policies or subsidies.
Tariff hierarchy
China to be most affected by proposed tariffs
China is set to bear the brunt of the proposed tariffs with 20% excess capacity duties on its goods.
This is in addition to the roughly 25% tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's first term.
Vietnam will face lower rates than China but still above the proposed rate for other countries.
Trade implications
Proposed duties will undergo public review
The proposed duties are expected to pave the way for more trade agreements, possibly at an upcoming G20 leaders' summit in Miami.
The USTR is still reviewing probes into Norway and Mexico's excess capacity.
The proposed duties will be subject to a public notice-and-comment period before implementation, which could push the timeline into January.
Economic impact
Trump's tariffs have raised US consumer prices
The Donald Trump administration's tariffs have already contributed to higher consumer prices in the United States.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal these tariffs.
The administration has singled out China as the biggest source of excess industrial capacity, flooding global markets with steel, aluminum, and electric vehicles among other goods.