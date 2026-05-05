US refunds Trump-era tariffs starting May 12 after Supreme Court
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Starting May 12, the US will begin refunding tariffs that were put in place by President Donald Trump.
This move comes after the Supreme Court ruled those tariffs weren't legal, saying Trump went beyond his authority under a 1977 law.
The refunds were expected to start around May 11, but there's been a small delay.
CBP offers refund status reports
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says status reports are available for claimants to monitor refund-processing status, and the first refunds are expected to go out electronically through ACH.
Up to $166 billion collected from these tariffs could be eligible for refunds.
While CBP hasn't explained the day's delay, CBP said the first electronic refunds are now expected to start as soon as May 12.