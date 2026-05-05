US refunds Trump-era tariffs starting May 12 after Supreme Court

CBP offers refund status reports

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says status reports are available for claimants to monitor refund-processing status, and the first refunds are expected to go out electronically through ACH.

Up to $166 billion collected from these tariffs could be eligible for refunds.

While CBP hasn't explained the day's delay, CBP said the first electronic refunds are now expected to start as soon as May 12.