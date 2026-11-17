US regulators approved BANKEX futures, BSE shares gained nearly 20%
BSE's stock has shot up nearly 20% in just a month, driven by factors including US regulators' approval of its BANKEX futures contract, a sharp recovery in trading activity, and improving broader market sentiment.
It's a pretty big deal for the exchange and signals growing global confidence.
BSE index options ADTV up 50.5%
Trading on BSE has picked up fast, with average daily turnover in index options premiums up around 50.5% sequentially in the third quarter so far.
October even recorded the highest-ever monthly premium ADTV for the exchange.
Plus, Foreign portfolio investors have poured in ₹72,920 crore this quarter as broader market indices like Nifty 50 also climbed 11%.
All this fresh interest led to strong buying from foreign portfolio investors, giving BSE shares an extra push.