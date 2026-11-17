Trading on BSE has picked up fast, with average daily turnover in index options premiums up around 50.5% sequentially in the third quarter so far.

October even recorded the highest-ever monthly premium ADTV for the exchange.

Plus, Foreign portfolio investors have poured in ₹72,920 crore this quarter as broader market indices like Nifty 50 also climbed 11%.

All this fresh interest led to strong buying from foreign portfolio investors, giving BSE shares an extra push.