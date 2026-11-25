US regulators scrutinize NVIDIA financing over AI industry borrowing risks
NVIDIA's way of funding AI projects is getting a closer look from US regulators.
The main concern is that companies might be borrowing too much just to buy NVIDIA's products, which could shake up the financial stability of the whole AI industry.
Jensen Huang eases NVIDIA financing fears
With Jensen Huang at NVIDIA, some industry worries about risky financing have eased, but stricter rules could still be coming.
Regulators may require NVIDIA to be more transparent about its financial deals.
Also, those informal agreements NVIDIA has with Taiwanese suppliers might soon become official contracts as part of new efforts to tighten oversight and keep things aboveboard.