Why Altman is being probed by Republican lawmakers in US
What's the story
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is facing scrutiny from US Republican lawmakers over his business dealings. The investigation comes as the artificial intelligence (AI) company gears up for a potential initial public offering (IPO). The House Oversight Committee is looking into allegations that Altman pushed OpenAI to partner with companies he personally invested in.
Conflict
Companies in question
The companies in question include nuclear-fusion start-up Helion and aerospace firm Stoke Space. Critics have raised concerns that these partnerships could financially benefit Altman through his outside investments. The committee is particularly interested in ensuring that funds meant for non-profit or charitable purposes are not misused to financially benefit company executives or board members.
SEC scrutiny
Several Republican attorneys general request SEC to investigate
Several Republican attorneys general have also requested the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate OpenAI's business practices ahead of its IPO. The committee has asked OpenAI for documents relating to its business decisions and governance rules. It has also sought a briefing from a senior company executive on these matters.
Valuation concerns
Attorneys general from 6 states have written to SEC chairman
Attorneys general from Florida, Iowa, West Virginia, Montana, Nebraska, and Louisiana have written to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins. They want him to closely examine potential conflicts of interest ahead of the IPO. The group has raised concerns over OpenAI's massive valuation, around $850 billion in private markets, and its possible inclusion in major stock indexes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after going public.
Conduct concerns
Altman's 'troubling conduct' and history of self-dealing concerns
The attorneys general have expressed their worries over Altman's "troubling conduct" and his history of self-dealing and serious conflicts of interest. They have requested a close review of documents submitted ahead of the public listing, including the S-1. This is an initial registration document firms file when they go public, detailing their finances and conflicts of interest.
Defense strategy
What did OpenAI board chairman say?
In his defense, OpenAI's Board Chairman Bret Taylor testified that Altman had been "forthright" and "proactive and transparent" about his involvements in other firms. The comments were made during the ongoing court case between Altman and Elon Musk, who has accused Altman of manipulating him into funding OpenAI as a nonprofit organization.