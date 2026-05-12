Why Altman is being probed by Republican lawmakers in US

Sam Altman , the CEO of OpenAI , is facing scrutiny from US Republican lawmakers over his business dealings. The investigation comes as the artificial intelligence (AI) company gears up for a potential initial public offering (IPO). The House Oversight Committee is looking into allegations that Altman pushed OpenAI to partner with companies he personally invested in.

Conflict Companies in question The companies in question include nuclear-fusion start-up Helion and aerospace firm Stoke Space. Critics have raised concerns that these partnerships could financially benefit Altman through his outside investments. The committee is particularly interested in ensuring that funds meant for non-profit or charitable purposes are not misused to financially benefit company executives or board members.

SEC scrutiny Several Republican attorneys general request SEC to investigate Several Republican attorneys general have also requested the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate OpenAI's business practices ahead of its IPO. The committee has asked OpenAI for documents relating to its business decisions and governance rules. It has also sought a briefing from a senior company executive on these matters.

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Valuation concerns Attorneys general from 6 states have written to SEC chairman Attorneys general from Florida, Iowa, West Virginia, Montana, Nebraska, and Louisiana have written to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins. They want him to closely examine potential conflicts of interest ahead of the IPO. The group has raised concerns over OpenAI's massive valuation, around $850 billion in private markets, and its possible inclusion in major stock indexes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after going public.

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Conduct concerns Altman's 'troubling conduct' and history of self-dealing concerns The attorneys general have expressed their worries over Altman's "troubling conduct" and his history of self-dealing and serious conflicts of interest. They have requested a close review of documents submitted ahead of the public listing, including the S-1. This is an initial registration document firms file when they go public, detailing their finances and conflicts of interest.